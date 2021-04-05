9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 5, 2021
Sports
Victorious Kaindu Slams Nkana's Treatment in Tanzania

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says his team won their first CAF Confederation Cup Group D match against Tanzania’s Namungo FC under difficult conditions owing to a hostile reception in Dar es Salaam.

Diamond Chikwekwe scored the goal when Nkana beat Namungo 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

“Honestly, for me as a coach it is difficult to talk about this game. This game was played outside the pitch. Very difficult for us, the game was delayed for almost an hour,” Kaindu said.

“We had our Covid-19 results which were ready for the whole team but kept coming in batches. I don’t know how many starting line ups we had to change; at one time we had 11 players with two goalkeepers which made it difficult for us.”

“Honestly speaking, we are not the first club that has complained about the reception here in Tanzania. I think all the teams that have been coming here have been complaining and we launched a complaint before the game. We are not happy with the reception that they gave us,” Kaindu said.

Nkana, who started the group stage campaign with two straight losses, have jumped one place up to number three after earning three points.

Kalampa, are three points away from the quarterfinal qualification spot half way into the group stage.

“Coming to the game, it is good that we have won, it has been quite a long time that we have won away from home. Despite winning 1-0 I think we had a lot of chances where we could have capitalized. Maybe we could have come out with more goals but at the end of the day we just thank God that we have managed to get three points,” he said.

Nkana host Namungo in the reverse fixture next Sunday on match day four of the group phase.

