Health
Updated:

Village Water donates to Shibuyunji health facility

Village Water donates to Shibuyunji health facility
Village Water Zambia has donated assorted medical equipment and COVID-19 protective materials to Nampundwe rural health centre in shibuyunji district.

Company Executive Director, Elisha Ngo’nomo says the equipment is meant to help the facility in provision of quality health services to people in the area.

Speaking during the handover of the equipment at Nampundwe Rural Health Centre, Mr Ngo’nomo said most rural districts do not have equipment hence the need to support them.

And Shibuyunji District Commissioner, Jairos Simukoko has thanked Village water for the gesture.

Mr Simukoko said the district faces challenges with referral of maternal cases to bigger hospitals because health facilities in the area do not have equipment to handle maternal complications.

Speaking at the same event, Shibuyunji District Health Director, Christopher Lengwe expressed gratitude to Village water Zambia for recognizing the challenges health facilities in the area are facing.

Among the items donated include a baby resuscitator, delivery table, phototherapy machine, suction machines and 90 boxes of examination gloves, 20 boxes of sterile surgical gloves, face masks, four digital thermometers among others.

