President Edgar Lungu has empowered more than 50 cooperatives in Lusangazi District of Eastern Province with various materials to boost their capital.

The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative today distributed poultry requisites, bales of second hand clothes, sewing machines, block making machines, roofing sheets and cement.

This is in addition to assorted groceries for shop businesses and farming inputs among others.

ECL Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative delegation leader Fuli Msimuko said the Presidential empowerment was aimed at improving the lives of the vulnerable people in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr Msimuko said the team was Lusangazi to respond to deliver the empowerment that various cooperatives in the area had applied for under the ECL multipurpose empowerment cooperative.

Mr Msimuko disclosed that the delegation was on the ground to counter check information on the cooperatives that had applied for the empowerment.

“The President has sent us to come and verify what you sent to Lusaka on the cooperatives that would benefit from the ECL empowerment so that we give you the things you had applied for,” he said.

Mr Msimuko added that President Lungu wants everyone to benefit from the empowerment and better their lives and urged the beneficiaries to put the empowerment into good use.

And ECL empowerment member, Barringtone Zulu said the delegation has given chance to the beneficiaries to select what kind of empowerment they want if they were not satisfied with what they had earlier applied for.

“Our coming here is also to give chance to the applicants of the ECL empowerment to select what businesses they feel comfortable to venture in if they were not satisfied with what they had earlier applied for,” he said.

And Lusangazi District Commissioner, Goodwin Sekelani Phiri said President Lungu has a heart for all Zambians and that was why he has empowered in the area.

“The President loves everyone and that is why he is giving you the empowerment so that it sustains your lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharon Zulu from Mutu Women’s Club thanked President Lungu for empowering them with farming inputs saying this would better the lives of many people as the group members would now be able to generate their own income and support their families.

Another beneficiary, Vaida Phiri from Sipalingana Women’s Club, also expressed gratitude to the head of state for empowering her group with capital for poultry business, saying the empowerment will benefit group members and also meet the needs of their families.

“The President has done a good thing and I thank him for the empowerment as it will sustain our lives by meeting so many needs that we have,” she said.