The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that it has arranged two international friendly matches for Shepolopolo as part of preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Shepolopolo will play South Africa on April 10 in Johannesburg and Kenya at the month-end.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side is currently camped in Lusaka.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the two friendly matches will help the technical bench gauge the strength of the squad.

“We are working hard to ensure that we prepare the senior women national team for the Olympics and other tournaments. FAZ will continue building the success that women football has recorded so far,” Kashala said.

“We are happy the national league for women is already underway with three weeks played. The provincial leagues are also up and running which gives our development trajectory a great boost.”