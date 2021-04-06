9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Sports
Vanquished Zanaco Downplay Loss to Zesco

Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda has insisted that the FAZ Super Division title race is still open despite Zesco United opening a seven point lead at the top.

Kaunda’s second placed side Zanaco allowed Zesco to go seven points clear at the summit when losing to the leaders 2-1 in Ndola on Sunday.

The coach regretted the loss to Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“We lost, Zesco played well. Of course this time we need all the points so it is very disappointing to lose a game like that,” Kaunda said.

“We have lost as a team. We have seen the mistakes we make and I am sure we will work on them.”

Twelve rounds of matches are remaining before the 2020/21 season ends.

“The games are still open. They (Zesco) will play other games also like we will be playing other games,” Kaunda said.

