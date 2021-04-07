9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Rural News
Royal establishment announces Chief Makasa’s death officially

By Chief Editor
The Bemba Royal Established (BRE) has officially announced the death of Chief Makasa of the Bemba speaking people in Mungwi district.

BRE Spokesperson James Mulenga also known as Washanga Impika Shalubemba told ZANIS in an interview today that the traditional leader died on Monday 7th April at his palace in Mungwi.

He said the traditional leader who died at the age of 95, served as Chief Makasa for a long time and positively contributed to the development of the Chiefdom.

Mr. Mulenga revealed that the death of Chief Makasa is a big blow to the Bemba land and the country at large.

“We have lost a great leader who was passionate about serving his people,” said Mr. Mulenga

Meanwhile the BRE spokesperson has expressed disappointed that people started circulated the news about the death of the chief on social media before the official announcement was made.

He said it is against the Bemba culture and tradition for people to start announcing the death of the chief before an announcement is made.

He said only the Mwinelubemba through his spokesperson can announce the death of the chief.

“I am warning those on social media that what you are you doing is against the traditions of the Bemba’s. When a chief dies the only person who has the power to announce his death is Paramount Chief who sends me (Washanga) to announce to the public. I was very surprised that before I could go and announce the news was all over social media so I hope this would not repeat” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson has disclosed that burial arrangements for the late Chief Makasa would be communicated later after consultations.

“The Chiefs have now started coming and once they decide on the burial date we will communicate to everyone through the normal channel” he said.

