9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

RUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace

By sports
45 views
0
Sports RUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

KPF have taken an early lead in the National Rugby League after winning their first two matches.

The Spoilers are leading the table on nine points following their recent 24-18 win over Nkwazi away in Lusaka.

KPF launched the 2021 league season with a 22-06 win over Lusaka during Week 1 fixtures.

The Kitwe side is now preparing to host defending champions Red Arrows on Saturday at KPF.

Mufulira Leopards are second in the league on eight points after recording two straight wins.

Arrows are third on five points despite playing just one match so far.

Fourth placed Lusaka sits on five points while Nkwazi are number five with one point.

Green Eagles, Green Buffaloes and Diggers have zero points after losing their respective opening matches.

Previous articlePresident Lungu Files in Nomination Papers in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

RUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace

KPF have taken an early lead in the National Rugby League after winning their first two matches. The Spoilers are...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Host Forest Rangers on Thursday

Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu hopes Sunday’s away win in continental action in Tanzania has left them with enough fuel to face Forest Rangers this...
Read more

Shepolopolo Faces Banyana in Two Friendlys

Sports sports - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that it has arranged two international friendly matches for Shepolopolo as part of preparations for the...
Read more

Vanquished Zanaco Downplay Loss to Zesco

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda has insisted that the FAZ Super Division title race is still open despite Zesco United opening a seven point lead...
Read more

Numba Savours Zesco United’s Six-Match Running Run

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba was visibly excited to see his side edge title rivals Zanaco 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to open a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.