KPF have taken an early lead in the National Rugby League after winning their first two matches.

The Spoilers are leading the table on nine points following their recent 24-18 win over Nkwazi away in Lusaka.

KPF launched the 2021 league season with a 22-06 win over Lusaka during Week 1 fixtures.

The Kitwe side is now preparing to host defending champions Red Arrows on Saturday at KPF.

Mufulira Leopards are second in the league on eight points after recording two straight wins.

Arrows are third on five points despite playing just one match so far.

Fourth placed Lusaka sits on five points while Nkwazi are number five with one point.

Green Eagles, Green Buffaloes and Diggers have zero points after losing their respective opening matches.