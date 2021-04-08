President Edgar Lungu has taken a swipe at those politicizing the collaboration between government and the church.

President Lungu said it is unfortunate that people are accusing him of riding on the church to get into power, when he initially made it clear that he would work with the church.

He reiterated government’s commitment to continue working with the church regardless of sentiments from various groups of society in order to uplift the welfare of the citizenry.

President Lungu noted that the absence of the church in politics may lead to the infestation of wrong leaders in the country.

President Lungu stated that the church should be involved in selecting the best leaders that can serve the country.

Speaking at State House when the Christian Coalition team paid a courtesy call on him, President Lungu said politicians are the final decision makers in Parliament, thus if not well placed can advance their personal interests and not value the plights of the people who ushered them in office.

He stated that the church should bring forth their members who can help saturate the political landscape in order to get the best leaders.

“Christians too should participate in politics. This has been my calling for a long time because I see no harm in churches getting their best sons and daughters to serve their people through the platform of politics. So we want people who will be true to the calling of politics,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State also expressed displeasure with those opposing the COVID-19 empowerment fund initiative for churches stating that the church is also affected by the pandemic.

The Head of State further implored the church to pray for peace to continue prevailing in the country especially before and after the 2021 general elections.

And Christian Coalition President, Charles Mwape commended President Lungu for his continued support towards the church.

Prof. Mwape said the Coalition was established in response to calls by the Head of State for Christians to take part in political activities.

“We have been following your statements, especially on your call for Christians to be active in politics and we have also been following your good works that you have been doing for the church in Zambia,” he said.

He added that Christians appreciate the declaration of October 18th as the Day of National Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation, the construction of the national house of prayer and an additional COVID-19 relief fund, among other programmes.

Prof. Mwape said it is evident that President Lungu has not sidelined the important role of the church in the country.

Prof. Mwape urged the Head of State not to be intimidated by those opposing the Church empowerment fund, as the church among other stakeholders were involved in the consultation process following their request for financial support from government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.