Thursday, April 8, 2021
Photo Gallery
Crowds Witnessing President Lungu’s Filling in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Crowds Witnessing President Lungu's Filling in Pictures
PF Women Line up to Welcome President Lungu when he turned up to file his nomination
PF Women Line up to Welcome President Lungu when he turned up to file his nomination
PF cadres turn up in large numbers to see President Lungu file in his nomination papers for the Party Presidency
PF cadres turn up in large numbers to see President Lungu file in his nomination papers for the Party Presidency
PF cadres turn up in large numbers to see President Lungu file in his nomination papers for the Party Presidency
PF cadres turn up in large numbers to see President Lungu file in his nomination papers for the Party Presidency
PF cadres who could not get a spot happy to following the proceedings behind the fence to the party's Secretariate
PF cadres who could not get a spot happy to following the proceedings behind the fence to the party's Secretariate
Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial structures nail their colours to the mast pledging to rally behind the candidature of President Edgar Lungu during the party’s convention slated for this weekend.
Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial structures nail their colours to the mast pledging to rally behind the candidature of President Edgar Lungu during the party’s convention slated for this weekend.
Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial structures nail their colours to the mast pledging to rally behind the candidature of President Edgar Lungu during the party’s convention slated for this weekend.
Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial structures nail their colours to the mast pledging to rally behind the candidature of President Edgar Lungu during the party’s convention slated for this weekend.
Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial structures nail their colours to the mast pledging to rally behind the candidature of President Edgar Lungu during the party’s convention slated for this weekend.
