Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district in Dundu Mwezi Constituency of Southern province has urged political parties that will be participating during the August 12, 2021 general elections to desist from engaging in political violence.

Chief Chikanta said violence should not be entertained during this year’s elections adding that all political parties should campaign peacefully devoid of violence.

The traditional leader said this in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district today that police should not spare anyone involved in violence whether one is from the ruling party or opposition.

Chief Chikanta said political violence discourages voters from participating freely during elections thereby denying their right to choose a leader of their own.

He said candidates should be allowed to campaign freely whether from the ruling party, opposition or even those who wish to stand as independent.

The traditional leader further urged all concerned stakeholders to denounce political violence before, during and after the 2021 general elections.

Chief Chikanta said those who will win should be respected because the Will of the people would have prevailed and those who will lose should be able to concede defeat.

The further stressed that those who will engage in political violence should face the full wrath of the law