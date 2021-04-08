9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 8, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Desist from violent campaigns – Chief Chikanta

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Rural News Desist from violent campaigns – Chief Chikanta
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district in Dundu Mwezi Constituency of Southern province has urged political parties that will be participating during the August 12, 2021 general elections to desist from engaging in political violence.

Chief Chikanta said violence should not be entertained during this year’s elections adding that all political parties should campaign peacefully devoid of violence.

The traditional leader said this in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district today that police should not spare anyone involved in violence whether one is from the ruling party or opposition.

Chief Chikanta said political violence discourages voters from participating freely during elections thereby denying their right to choose a leader of their own.

He said candidates should be allowed to campaign freely whether from the ruling party, opposition or even those who wish to stand as independent.

The traditional leader further urged all concerned stakeholders to denounce political violence before, during and after the 2021 general elections.

Chief Chikanta said those who will win should be respected because the Will of the people would have prevailed and those who will lose should be able to concede defeat.

The further stressed that those who will engage in political violence should face the full wrath of the law

Previous articleHRC Calls for Immediate Release of UPND Officials Detained Without Charge for more than Two Weeks Now

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Desist from violent campaigns – Chief Chikanta

Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district in Dundu Mwezi Constituency of Southern province has urged political parties that will be...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Royal establishment announces Chief Makasa’s death officially

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
The Bemba Royal Established (BRE) has officially announced the death of Chief Makasa of the Bemba speaking people in Mungwi district. BRE Spokesperson James Mulenga...
Read more

Agriculture extension staff trained in post-harvest management

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has trained agriculture camp extension staff in Post-Harvest Loss Management to enhance...
Read more

53 Cooperatives empowered in Mpulungu

Rural News Photo Editor - 8
The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowerment 53 cooperatives in Mpulungu district. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator, Bob Sikaala...
Read more

2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour flagged off

Rural News Photo Editor - 1
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has flagged off the three days 2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour which has started from Samfya beach to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.