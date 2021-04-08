9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 8, 2021
UNIP seek alliance

Newly elected United National Independence Party (UNIP) president, Trevor Mwamba, says UNIP is open for discussions with other political parties that share the same vision and values with UNIP.

Bishop Mwamba said as Zambians there is a need to work together for the betterment and good of the country.

ZANIS reports that the Bishop Mwamba said this today, when he led a team of newly elected members of the party’s Central committee in paying a courtesy call on First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda at his residence.

.”We will be dealing with issues of tribalism and so forth. These are the virtues that we want to work with and work with people and parties that hold these values” he said.

Bishop Mwamba disclosed that the party intends to file in candidates for all constituencies in the forthcoming general elections, and that the party is open to receive applications from candidates who have integrity, moral vision and the spirit to serve the Zambians in line with the values of the party.

“Our strategy is that of peace and unity, we don’t want strife and we want to elevate the political dialogue to a level of substance. We will not be insulting anybody and we will leave the Zambian people to choose the candidates they want”. he said

And Dr Kaunda has pledged his support to the party and advised the new leadership to continue building the party on the basis and confidence that God will guide them.

Bishop Mwamba who is a lawyer by profession and has been working in the clergy for almost 40 years ,clarified that he will not relinquish his role as a clergyman, but rather join the political arena as a shepherd, a father, unifier, reconciler and a friend to all Zambians.

“Am bringing the richness of the training and the experience and the gifts and the blessings that God has given me in the church into the political arena. So I will continue being a clergyman and always a clergyman, I will die a clergyman” he stated.

Bishop Mwamba was elected to UNIP presidency at the Party’s 4th Extra – Ordinary Congress which was held on April 2, 2021.

