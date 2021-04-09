The current issue that is dividing the church is the “church empowerment fund” and the sudden generosity of politicians,especially from the PF to churches.

This is not new.”Religion is a clever enterprise (for politicians) to stay in control”! Emperor Constantine was one of the first politicians to realize how his political aspirations could be well served by aligning himself with the (clergy) while neutralizing their godly influence..” (Dr Francis Myles).

As we approach 12 Aug 2021 politicians are finding their way to front pews and pulpits with bundles of cash,even cars as offering and extolling the “important” role of the church! The message to the church is clear.

“This country is in a state of crisis and you are more aware of this than anyone else.Therefore be fearless in your task.Do not silence your conscience(for a few pieces of silver) but let it lead you”.

