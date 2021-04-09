9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 9, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Linos Makwaza Mourns Sindowe

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Linos Makwaza Mourns Sindowe
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Legendary Ex-Power Dynamos midfielder Linos Makwaza has mourned former club patron Hanson Sindowe who has died at the age of 72.

Sindowe was the founder of Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) – the principal sponsors of Power Dynamos.

He died last Sunday and will be put to rest on Friday at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

“I was very touched when I heard from my wife that Mr Sindowe had died. I had to sit for about five minutes to think about him,” said Makwaza.

“I knew Mr Sindowe way back when he was an engineer in Mufulira. My late dad (Dickson Makwaza) and Mr Sindowe were very close,” he said.

Sindowe, who earlier in the 1980s served at Mufulira Wanderers, Nchanga Rangers and Kabwe Warriors, was part of the executive at Arthur Davies when Power lifted the Mandela Cup in 1991.

“After leaving Mufulira, he went to Nchanga Rangers and came to Power Dynamos. I think it is a big blow to Power Dynamos. It will be very hard to replace him,” said the ex-Power assistant coach.

FAZ honoured Sindowe in 2018 with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to football.

“He was very passionate about football. He would come to ask us coaches what was going on if results were not coming at Power. He used to leave his office at CEC to come to Arthur Davies Stadium to address players.”

“He had that passion for the team and when we won the Mandela Cup we travelled with him, we conquered Africa with him. In short Mr Sindowe is irreplaceable,” Makwaza said.

Previous articleLevel political play field

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Linos Makwaza Mourns Sindowe

Legendary Ex-Power Dynamos midfielder Linos Makwaza has mourned former club patron Hanson Sindowe who has died at the age...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Forest Rangers Add to Nkana’s Demotion Fears

Sports sports - 0
Ailing league champions Nkana's battle for survival showed no progression on Thursday when they lost 2-1 at home in Kitwe to Forest Rangers. Nkana came...
Read more

Shepolopolo Midfielder Mwakapila Ruled Out of Olympics

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo dependable midfielder Mary Mwakapila has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics bound squad due to an illness. Zambia Women Team Coach Bruce Mwape...
Read more

RUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace

Sports sports - 0
KPF have taken an early lead in the National Rugby League after winning their first two matches. The Spoilers are leading the table on nine...
Read more

Nkana Host Forest Rangers on Thursday

Sports sports - 1
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu hopes Sunday’s away win in continental action in Tanzania has left them with enough fuel to face Forest Rangers this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.