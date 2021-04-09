Legendary Ex-Power Dynamos midfielder Linos Makwaza has mourned former club patron Hanson Sindowe who has died at the age of 72.

Sindowe was the founder of Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) – the principal sponsors of Power Dynamos.

He died last Sunday and will be put to rest on Friday at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

“I was very touched when I heard from my wife that Mr Sindowe had died. I had to sit for about five minutes to think about him,” said Makwaza.

“I knew Mr Sindowe way back when he was an engineer in Mufulira. My late dad (Dickson Makwaza) and Mr Sindowe were very close,” he said.

Sindowe, who earlier in the 1980s served at Mufulira Wanderers, Nchanga Rangers and Kabwe Warriors, was part of the executive at Arthur Davies when Power lifted the Mandela Cup in 1991.

“After leaving Mufulira, he went to Nchanga Rangers and came to Power Dynamos. I think it is a big blow to Power Dynamos. It will be very hard to replace him,” said the ex-Power assistant coach.

FAZ honoured Sindowe in 2018 with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to football.

“He was very passionate about football. He would come to ask us coaches what was going on if results were not coming at Power. He used to leave his office at CEC to come to Arthur Davies Stadium to address players.”

“He had that passion for the team and when we won the Mandela Cup we travelled with him, we conquered Africa with him. In short Mr Sindowe is irreplaceable,” Makwaza said.