Saturday, April 10, 2021
I didn’t file in my nomination papers, I understand the importance of respecting rule of law-KBF

By Chief Editor
Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known has said that he did not file his nomination papers for the party presidency of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in view of the PF General Assembly scheduled for today because he understood the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

Speaking in a press briefing that was streamed live on the Diamond TV Facebook page yesterday, Mr. Fube said that, following several calls from some people questioning as to whether he was going to file in his nomination in readiness for the forthcoming PF General Conference,
he had opted to stay away from lodging his application of the party presidency because he understands the importance of adhering to the rule of law, adding that he has no intention to engage in any form of violence because the vice might result in the shedding of innocent blood.

“I want to state to the nation that I have decided not to lodge my application despite being a member of the Patriotic Front. I have stated on several occasions and various platforms about the importance of adhering to the rule of law,” Mr Fube said said.

He added that he has no intention to engage in any form of violence because the vice might result into shedding of innocent blood.

The ruling Patriotic Front party is scheduled to hold its General Conference on the 10th and 11th April, 2021, to choose a party president and Members of the Central Committee ahead of this year’s August 12 General Elections.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu filed in his nomination which went unopposed.

