Kasama Mayor, Fredrick Chisanga has called for the full integration of sex workers into society.

Mr. Chisanga noted that there is a need for people to also end discrimination against sex workers but enable them realise their potential.

Speaking when he officially opened a one-day stakeholder’s workshop in Kasama organized by USAID, Mr Chisanga noted with sadness that sex workers remain stigmatized, marginalized and criminalized by the society they live in.

Mr Chisanga noted that the reintegration of these groups of people will help to reduce transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“The meeting could not have come at a better time than now when the local authority is empowering women in different spheres in an effort to eradicate poverty,” he added.

Mr Chisanga further noted that such empowerment will enable women to be self-reliant.

And speaking on behalf of the participants, Priscilla Banda thanked USAID for embarking on the project to reintegrate sex workers into society.

Ms. Banda expressed happiness that this will help protect and uphold the rights of adolescent girls and young women against sexual and gender based violence.

Earlier, District Avencion Lead facilitator, Phil Chipanta disclosed that the project which is being implemented in six provinces is targeting adolescent girls and young women, people living with HIV and mobile populations among others.

“The project works with communities and adolescent girls and young women to prevent HIV, unwanted pregnancy and sexual and gender based violence,” Mr Chipanta added.

He further revealed that the project aspect includes economic strengthening of the adolescent girls and young women as a strategy to counter vulnerability which exposes them to HIV.

The workshop attracted participants from the business sector, civil society organisations and the local government.