9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 10, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Katuta Chiefdom installs new chief

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Rural News Katuta Chiefdom installs new chief
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief-elect, Brian Mwewa has been installed as Chief Katuta-Kapemba of the Chishinga people in Mwense District, Luapula Province.

The installation comes after over 10 years of the chieftainship remaining vacant following succession disputes that engulfed the chiefdom.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he witnessed the installation ceremony, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota bemoaned the challenges government faces in implementing developmental programs in the absence of a chief.

“The impact of being without a Chief has been felt by the people of Katuta Kampemba Chiefdom and Government in particular, which relies on the Tradition Leadership in the implementation of various development projects in the Chiefdoms,” Mushota observed.

Engineer Mushota revealed that government is collaborating well with tradition leaders in the District as it recognises that Chiefs are major stakeholders in development.

He cited the land given for the construction of a bridge at Chalwe under the Mwenda Kasome road project by chief Mulundu as one of the collaboration that government has had with the chief that will impact positively to the lives of the people of Mwense.

Earlier Chief Mulundu of the Chishinga people of Mwense District called on the subjects to Chief Katuta Kampemba to support the new Chief.

Meanwhile, standing in for Mwense District Commissioner, Sabeta Mwansa thanked the people of Katuta Kampemba for being peaceful during the period the Chiefdom was experiencing succession wrangles.

“This ceremony cannot go without appreciating you the people of Katuta Kapemba for remaining peaceful during the time there where misunderstandings in the chiefdom, please continue to remain peaceful,” Mr Mwansa said.

The installation follows the death of Chief then Chief Katuta Kapemba Robert Kapansa who died on December 25, 2010.

The installation ceremony was attended by Chief Kashiba, Chief Munkanta, sub chief Kabila and sub chief Kabanda, Senior Government Officials were also in attendance.

Previous articleCourt grants Chief Liteta injunction restraining Chief Chitanda as Senior Chief

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Katuta Chiefdom installs new chief

Chief-elect, Brian Mwewa has been installed as Chief Katuta-Kapemba of the Chishinga people in Mwense District, Luapula Province. The installation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Court grants Chief Liteta injunction restraining Chief Chitanda as Senior Chief

Rural News Photo Editor - 0
The Lusaka High Court has granted Chief Liteta of the Lenje speaking people of Chibombo District an ex-parte injunction restraining Chief Chitanda from being...
Read more

Kasama Mayor wants to have Sex Workers Integrated back into Society

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
Kasama Mayor, Fredrick Chisanga has called for the full integration of sex workers into society. Mr. Chisanga noted that there is a need for people...
Read more

Desist from violent campaigns – Chief Chikanta

Rural News Photo Editor - 8
Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district in Dundu Mwezi Constituency of Southern province has urged political parties that will be participating during the August 12,...
Read more

Royal establishment announces Chief Makasa’s death officially

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
The Bemba Royal Established (BRE) has officially announced the death of Chief Makasa of the Bemba speaking people in Mungwi district. BRE Spokesperson James Mulenga...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.