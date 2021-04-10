Chief-elect, Brian Mwewa has been installed as Chief Katuta-Kapemba of the Chishinga people in Mwense District, Luapula Province.

The installation comes after over 10 years of the chieftainship remaining vacant following succession disputes that engulfed the chiefdom.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he witnessed the installation ceremony, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota bemoaned the challenges government faces in implementing developmental programs in the absence of a chief.

“The impact of being without a Chief has been felt by the people of Katuta Kampemba Chiefdom and Government in particular, which relies on the Tradition Leadership in the implementation of various development projects in the Chiefdoms,” Mushota observed.

Engineer Mushota revealed that government is collaborating well with tradition leaders in the District as it recognises that Chiefs are major stakeholders in development.

He cited the land given for the construction of a bridge at Chalwe under the Mwenda Kasome road project by chief Mulundu as one of the collaboration that government has had with the chief that will impact positively to the lives of the people of Mwense.

Earlier Chief Mulundu of the Chishinga people of Mwense District called on the subjects to Chief Katuta Kampemba to support the new Chief.

Meanwhile, standing in for Mwense District Commissioner, Sabeta Mwansa thanked the people of Katuta Kampemba for being peaceful during the period the Chiefdom was experiencing succession wrangles.

“This ceremony cannot go without appreciating you the people of Katuta Kapemba for remaining peaceful during the time there where misunderstandings in the chiefdom, please continue to remain peaceful,” Mr Mwansa said.

The installation follows the death of Chief then Chief Katuta Kapemba Robert Kapansa who died on December 25, 2010.

The installation ceremony was attended by Chief Kashiba, Chief Munkanta, sub chief Kabila and sub chief Kabanda, Senior Government Officials were also in attendance.