Zesco United stayed firmly ahead in the 2020/2021FAZ Super Division title race on Saturday after picking up their seventh successive league win.

The eight-time champions beat fourth from bottom Green Buffaloes 1-0 away at Sunset Stadium to finally record their first league victory in Lusaka this season following two draws and a defeat in previous visits to the Capital City this term.

Midfielder John Chingandu scored the game’s lone goal in the 34th minute to heap on pressure on Buffaloes relegation fears.

The result sees Zesco extend their tally to 46 pints but maintain their seven point lead after second placed Zanaco beat 2-1 Lusaka Dynamos in the late kickoff at the same venue.

Moses Phiri put Zanaco ahead in the 41st minute to score his second goal in as many games and took his tally to 11 goals and his now joint top scorer with his club mate and strike partner Roger Kola.

Dynamos had a ray of hope when Marvin Jere equalized in the 75th minute but that episode was short-lived when Ernest Mbewe put Zanaco back in control in the 78th minute.

Zanaco have 36 points with twelve games left for them and Zesco to decide the championship.

Dynamos slip from fifth to sixth and stagnant on 34 points after Kabwe Warriors rose from seventh to fourth with a 1-0 home win over promoted Young Green Eagles.

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba scored the game’s lone goal in the 5th minute to take Warriors to 35 points.

Warriors are tied on points with third placed Forest Rangers who have a better goal difference but only play on April 18 at home against Indeni.

Meanwhile, seventh placed Buildcon stayed put on 34 points after losing 2-1 away to relegation fighting Lowman Radiants.

Jimmy Nakena and Gerald Simusokwe scored for Lumwana in the 25th and 45th minutes respectively while Billy Mutale netted Buildcon’s consolation goal in the 61st minute.

However , Lumwana remain in the danger zone and stay second from bottom even after tying on 21 points with Nkana who are just above them due to an inferior goal difference.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

10/04/2021

Lumwana Radiants 2-Buildcon 1

Prison Leopards 2-Nkwazi 1

Kabwe Warriors 1-Young Green Eagles 0

Green Buffaloes 0-Zesco United 1

Zanaco 2-Lusaka Dynamos 1

11/04/2021

Red Arrows-Green Eagles

14/04/2021

Kitwe United-Nkana

Power Dynamos-Indeni

18/04/2021

Forest Rangers-Indeni

WEEK 19

Lumwana Radiants-Nkana