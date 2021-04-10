9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 10, 2021
General News
Updated:

President Lungu Consoles Queen Elizabeth

By Chief Editor
3
President Edgar Lungu has described the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth as a Patriot, Global Youth Ambassador and Royalty that believed in unbridled service to humanity.

President Lungu said Prince Philip touched many lives around the world through his remarkable service to humanity through various sectors.

The Head of State said this in his message of condolence to Queen Elizabeth on the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Prince Philip died April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State said he learnt with deep sadness the death of Prince Philip.

He said Zambia joins the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in eulogising an outstanding person who assisted the British Monarch in its service to humanity.

The President said Prince Philip inspired many lives around the world through his involvement and service in the environment, industry, sport and education among others.

President Lungu noted that Prince Philip contributed to his country’s security when he served in the British Army as a youth.

He said Zambia will remember the late Duke of Edinburgh for championing the cause of young people around the world and his penchant and support for nature through the World Wide Fund for Nature.

“It is my belief that his memory will live on through the values he shared in the various organisations he led. Your majesty, please accept our heartfelt condolences and prayers” said President Lungu.

