Monday, April 12, 2021
Economy
Government to broaden social protection programmes – President Lungu

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has assured Zambians that his administration will continue implementing and broadening social protection programmes in an effort to improve the welfare of vulnerable people across the country.

President Lungu noted that government will continue to scale up the implementation of programmes such as the social cash transfer, food security park, emergency cash transfer schemes and supporting women livelihoods.

Speaking at the closing of the Patriotic Front (PF) General conference in Lusaka yesterday, President Lungu indicated that government will ensure that the girl child and women are empowered with appropriate skills and empowerment opportunities.

The Head of State noted that he will appoint more women in positions of authority and influence in order to contribute to national development

He added that the implementation of youth empowerment projects will also continue for inclusive governance and development for all.

“As a pro poor party, we shall continue demonstrating our resolve in the fight against poverty and vulnerability among vulnerable people. The Patriotic Government will continue implementing these social protection programmes, and will pay particular attention to broadening coverage and scope of the programme so as to contribute to the wellbeing of all vulnerable Zambians,” President Lungu guaranteed the country.

He added that government will also ensure improved labour conditions for those in the informal sector, among which includes drivers, shop keepers, gardeners and maids.

The President pointed out that PF has demonstrated support towards vulnerable people through various initiatives, saying that the bigger picture is to save the Zambian people who voted the party into power.

President Lungu stated that the party will never depart from its pro-poor values, thus will engage citizens in the affairs of the country in order to find common solutions when faced with challenges.

He was confident that the party will retain power after the general elections in August this year so that government can soldier on with its development agenda to transform the lives of Zambians.

Previous articleUPND Manifesto is forgery and a product of stolen photos and images from other people’s websites

