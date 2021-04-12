9.5 C
Feature Politics
Media urged to be professional

The Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP), has urged the media to report on evidence based issues, and not political personalities, as the country heads towards the August 12, general election.

PNUP President, Highvie Hamududu says discussing personalities at the expense of evidence based issues, results in contradictory statements in public domain, since the political landscape is constantly changing.

Mr. Hamududu advised the media to be professional and take its responsibility seriously as the fourth estate.

“When everything else fails, we should still be able to rely on the media as the fourth estate to interrogate political parties on their policies, proposed policies and matters of public interest,” he said.

Mr. Hamududu who was accompanied by his party Secretary General, Kasote Singogo and Deputy Secretary General, Stella Chintu, said this in Livingstone today, during a media breakfast.

The opposition leader said he was happy with the sobriety of Livingstone based journalists.

“When you find media personnel becoming cadres, then we are lost because the truth will not be heard,” he said.

Mr. Hamududu urged journalists to leave politics to politicians, and to focus on disseminating messages that influence positive thinking in people.

He further said PNUP was premised on evidence based economic policy; political governance policy and not insults and name-calling.

  1. Those media sponsored by tribal upnd are the ones causing confusion. The likes of watchdog. They spread tribal faeces all over and we wont tolerate their rubbish. Let them continue blogging there abroad not here in Zambia. We will block access here thanks to cyber law

