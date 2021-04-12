9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 12, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MTN Announces New K45 Million FAZ League Deal

By sports
45 views
0
Sports MTN Announces New K45 Million FAZ League Deal
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

MTN has extended its sponsorship of the FAZ Super Division after unveiling a three-year K43 million package.

The new deal will also cover Chipolopolo Zambia national team.

“We have also committed to keep our pledge to ensure that the bulk of this sponsorship directly benefits our members. We demonstrated this when we bumped up the entitlement for our members from K7, 000 to a minimum of the K200, 000. In the same spirit we shall revise the allocations for our members to a minimum of K1 million which includes the support from SuperSport,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said at the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka on Monday morning.

And MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer Bart Hofker said the mobile telecoms giant is looking forward to another great relationship with FAZ.

“Allow me to congratulate the FAZ president, Mr. Andrew Kamanga and his administration for working hard to ensure that football in Zambia continues to thrive and develop by initiating positive policies and putting in place the right structures fir administration of football in Zambia,” Hofker said.

Meanwhile, the new deal will see the top tier branded the MTN Super League from the MTN/FAZ Super League.

Previous articleTeachers in Kalumbila targeted as GBV envoys

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MTN Announces New K45 Million FAZ League Deal

MTN has extended its sponsorship of the FAZ Super Division after unveiling a three-year K43 million package. The new deal...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Banyana Coach Advises Shepolopolo

Sports sports - 2
Banyana Banyana South Africa coach Desiree Ellis says Shepolopolo must improve to compete favourably at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in the summer. Ellis’s Banyana Banyana...
Read more

Napsa Stars Humbled in Cameroon

Sports sports - 1
Napsa Stars suffered a humbling 5-1 Group B away loss in Cameroon at the hands of Coton Sport to end any ambitions they harboured...
Read more

Fit-again Tshimenga Guides Nkana to Victory

Sports sports - 1
Fit-again striker Fred Tshimenga has inspired Nkana to their second straight win in Group D of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup. Tshimenga on Sunday afternoon...
Read more

Power Dynamos Pay Tribute to Late Hanson Sindowe

Sports sports - 3
Power Dynamos officials were part of the mourners that attended the burial of former club patron Hanson Sindowe who was buried at Memorial Park...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.