MTN has extended its sponsorship of the FAZ Super Division after unveiling a three-year K43 million package.

The new deal will also cover Chipolopolo Zambia national team.

“We have also committed to keep our pledge to ensure that the bulk of this sponsorship directly benefits our members. We demonstrated this when we bumped up the entitlement for our members from K7, 000 to a minimum of the K200, 000. In the same spirit we shall revise the allocations for our members to a minimum of K1 million which includes the support from SuperSport,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said at the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka on Monday morning.

And MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer Bart Hofker said the mobile telecoms giant is looking forward to another great relationship with FAZ.

“Allow me to congratulate the FAZ president, Mr. Andrew Kamanga and his administration for working hard to ensure that football in Zambia continues to thrive and develop by initiating positive policies and putting in place the right structures fir administration of football in Zambia,” Hofker said.

Meanwhile, the new deal will see the top tier branded the MTN Super League from the MTN/FAZ Super League.