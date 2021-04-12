9.5 C
Mucheleka must familiarize himself with the PF Constitution before making any remarks-Sunday Chanda

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has advised UPND Spokesperson Patrick Mucheleka to familiarize himself with the PF Constitution before making remarks regarding the just ended PF Party elective Conference.

Mr. Chanda said the PF has noted with much disappointment the attack on the party by the opposition UPND spokesperson in a statement he has issued that is disguised as a congratulatory message.

“His statement disguised as a congratulatory message is loaded with malice which clearly stems from the fact that our colleague from the opposition has not bothered to look at the PF constitution and understand the party’s guiding statutes when it comes to dissolution and putting in place it’s central committee.” Mr Chanda said

He adds that it is public knowledge that the PF has and will always be guided by its constitution.

“The just ended conference was transparent and successful and had both local and foreign participants. The constitution which allows the President to nominate members of the Central Committee was followed. The council carefully reviewed the names and approved.”

To clear the air on the issue of the Central Committee, Mr. Chanda advised Mr. Mucheleka and company would find the following clause helpful and informative.

“ARTICLE 57 of the Constitution of Patriotic Front party Election of Members of Central Committee! Sub-section (3) The PRESIDENT of the party shall submit HIS LIST of CANDIDATES TOGETHER with the names of other CANDIDATES for the office of the members of central committee to the NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR CONSIDERATION and APPROVAL.” the PF Media Director said.

