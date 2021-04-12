9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 12, 2021
Updated:

Romeo Kangombe escapes jail, given two year suspended sentence

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Sesheke Central Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has been given a two year suspended sentence by the Chinsali Magistrate Court.

Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata who last week found Mr Kangombe guilty of assaulting two police officers handed out the sentencing this morning and ordered the lawmaker to pay a K10,000.

Magistrate Malata told Kangombe that he risks a stiffer conviction should he commit a similar offence in the next two years.

Officials from the UPND are making efforts to have the K10,000 paid to the Court and have the lawmaker released from Chinsali Correctional facility where he has been held since last week.

