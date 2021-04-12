Government Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube says it is a shock that the most publicised UPND 2021-2026 MANIFESTO is in fact a forgery and a product of stolen photos and images from other people’s websites.

“We note with dismay that they did not just lift statements word for word but went further to even forget to edit the photo stolen from the Website in Jamaica. A close perusal of the manifesto on page 8 reveals that the banknote pasted in their manifesto is in fact a one thousand Jamaican dollar bill written Bank of Jamaica,” he said.

Hon Ngulube who is newly elected Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee said that the shame and embarrassment of stealing ideas could not be hidden when they repeated word for word statements from a South African mining company website and though HH condemned the Zambian Government’s acquisition of 100 percent stake in Mopani Mine through ZCCM-IH after they were offered by Glencore the major shareholders.

Hon Ngulube said that a proper show of ignorance and in the spirit of usual uncoordinated contradictions between HH’s speeches and written documents, the manifesto contradicts his earlier statements when they stated on page 11 of the manifesto that the UPND will put in place a policy and plan to facilitate local ownership and increased participation of Zambian players in the industry.

“This is not what he said about Mopani, “Hon Ngulube said.

Hon Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Constituency Member of Parliament said that this was a sign of lack of foresight and the failure to come up with their own ideas, adding that it is clear that the UPND lack original and authentic ideas to run their own future government.

Hon Ngulube has since demanded that the UPND within 48 hours withdraw the forged manifesto from circulation or face criminal proceedings for infringement of section 17 of the Copyright and Performance Act.

“We are taken aback to learn also that the UPND is saying they will start respecting court judgments only after they form a government. We note that their president has never respected our courts every time he has lost court cases. In 2016, after his Petition to challenge the presidential election was thrown out, he went on rampage disrespecting the Constitutional Court judges,” he said.

Hon Ngulube said that Mr Hichilema’s disrespectful conduct continued after the Constitutional Court held that President Lungu was eligible to stand in 2021.

He, therefore, demanded that the UPND must apologize to the people of Zambia for presenting a forged document with the hope of forming a government using fake information and stolen images, explanations and ideas.

“They did forge the manifesto and uttered it to the people of Zambia,” he said.