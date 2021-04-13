9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Entertainment News
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 1 featuring Holstar

Chanda Mbao presents the first episode of a Zambia Hip-hop history series. He had this to say about the series;
“I’m a big believer in “put your money where your mouth is” and “be the change you wish to see” so I’ve decided to embark on a journey documenting the history of Zambian Hip-Hop. Often, the disconnect between ‘young and old’ is due to not knowing our history…
As such, I’m trying to do my part to change that in my little corner (Zambian Hip-Hop). Let’s remember our achievements and let us celebrate them! Hopefully, this spirit can extend to all walks of Zambian music and Zambian life as well and can encourage other similar projects to highlight what we have accomplished as people.
This project will be a journey of learning for me and I’m excited to take fans and viewers on the journey with me! This is a project I’m embarking on with little resources because I believe in getting started and not waiting for perfect conditions…hopefully, by taking the first steps, the project can grow and maybe we’ll even find further financial support to do more than we are currently able to do.
Special thanks goes to CBT Cinematics for believing in the concept and being willing to work with me as well as Twangale Park for hosting us!
The first episode of Zambian Hip-Hop History with special guest

Holstar, Zambian Hip-Hop OG and also former manager of Zone Fam.”

