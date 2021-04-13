Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder and 2012 AFCON winning hero Isaac Chansa has been appointed head coach of FAZ National First Division promotion chasers City of Lusaka.

City confirmed Chansa’s appointment on April 13 after the Woodlands side parted company with Serbia-born coach Veselin Jelusic who has been in charge since the start of this season.

“City of Lusaka is in a strong position to gain promotion with twelve games remaining,” City chairperson Chomba Mumba said.

“We believe that coach Chansa is the right person to build on the foundations laid in the league thus far.”

But Chomba did not give the duration of Chansa’s contract.

Chansa heads into his first head coaching appointment since he hang-up his boots over two seasons ago at Forest Rangers and subsequently the clubs’ bench as assistant trainer.

Meanwhile, City currently sit just outside the top four promotion slots in fifth place on 38 points from 22 games with a match in hand.

City are tied on points with Chambishi who are just ahead of them and are one point behind third placed Lusaka Celtic while Kansanshi Dynamos are second on 43 points and leaders Konkola Blades have 46 points.

Chansa’s debut will be this Saturdays when City play bottom of the log Zesco Shockers in their delayed Week 23 game.