Mopani unveils new brand identity with redesigned logo

Mopani Copper Mines Plc has launched its new corporate brand identity with a redesigned logo to reflect the recent changes to its shareholding structure.

“As part of our rebranding exercise following the recent acquisition of the majority stake in our company by ZCCM-IH, it has become imperative that we redesign our corporate brand identity and there is no better way to reflect this than in our resilient Mopani tree logo,” said Mr. Charles Sakanya, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Mopani.

“While our ever-green Mopani tree and the company name remain unchanged, our new logo now carries a strapline ‘A ZCCM-IH Subsidiary’ to reflect who we are today and our dynamic future as a proudly Zambian-owned mine.”

ZCCM-IH, which has been a shareholder in Mopani since inception in April 2000, recently completed the acquisition of the majority stake in the Kitwe-and-Mufulira mining operation from previous majority shareholders, Glencore International AG, to become the sole shareholder in Mopani Copper Mines Plc.

“Designed to reflect Mopani’s new corporate philosophy of increased confidence in the ability of Zambian professionals to manage their own assets, the new Mopani logo evokes a sense of inspiration and optimism. The breaking long and short lines on either side of the ZCCM-IH strapline signify our new parent company’s corporate strategy of breaking new grounds and expanding its footprint in the mining industry.”

“Proud as we are of our rich history and deep roots, we have retained the core elements of our logo; the resilient Mopani tree with its ability to weather all weather conditions and the irrepressible name ‘MOPANI’. Over the coming weeks, we will update all our marketing and publicity literature with the new logo. For now, we invite all our business partners requiring our company logo for their business communications to contact us via email [email protected] to get the new logo guidelines,” Mr. Sakanya said.

