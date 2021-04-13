The case in which Mubita Nawa, Anthony Bwalya, and three others are been accused of theft by public servant, forgery, uttering false documents, and receiving stolen property has come up for plea in the Mansa Magistrate Court.

Appearing for plea before Mansa Principal Magistrate Dominic Makalicha was Dorothy Mukulusha 53, a Senior Human Resources Officer of House number 1388, Kamwala South in Lusaka, Edgar Maloba 29, an Assistant Registration Officer of D45 Rural Council Compound in Samfya, Graham Halumamba 48, an Accountant all under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Anthony Bwalya 39 a politician of house number 4 Ngwerere Avenue in Chelston and Mubita Nawa 45 a Businessman of 3974 Lusaka West.

Ms. Mukulusha, Mr. Maloba and Mr. Halumamba are jointly charged with one count of theft by Public Servant Contrary to Section 272 and 277 of the penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the trio on unknown dates but between January 10, 2019 and October 18, 2020 in Mansa District, being persons employed in the public service, as Provincial Registrar, Stores Officer and Accountant respectively, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did steal 1,500 blank national registration cards altogether valued at K 3, 840.

In the second and fourth count, Mubita Nawa and Anthony Bwalya are jointly charged with forgery contrary to section 342 and 347.

The duo with intent to defraud or deceive, whilst acting together with other persons unknown forged a green national registration card number 429102/16/1 and also Received stolen property contrary to section 378(1) of the penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The two jointly and whilst acting together had in their possession two green National Registration cards bearing serial number Z14228282.

In the third count, Bwalya is charged with the offence of uttering of a false document contrary to section 352 of the penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia where it is believed that he fraudulently did utter a false document namely a Green National Registration Card number 429102/16/1 bearing a male passport size photo of a renowned journalist of a named private Television station.

The five have since pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and Principal Magistrate Makalicha has since adjourned the matter to May 10, 2021 for mention and June 1, 2021 for commencement of trial.