President Lungu has assured the Nation that the PF Government will continue working closely with the Catholic Church which has worked well with Government since 1964.

He said Government had no plans to antagonize Archdiocese of Chipata Bishop George Lungu for banning those under his justification from accessing the well-intended COVID Relief Empowerment Fund for churches.

President Lungu said Government would engage Bishop Lungu to understand his reservation on the Fund which has been extended to the churches.

“It is good that other Bishops in the Catholic Church allow their priests to accept Government empowerment programs especially that the Church remains Government’s great partner in the provisinon of services such as education and health,” the President said.

President Lungu said this when he held a meeting with Apostolic Nuncio Gianfranco Gallone at State House in Lusaka today attended by PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

“We’re concerned that Bishop Lungu asked priests under his jurisdiction not to accept the empowerment fund claiming that they are bribes ahead of election but it is the church that asked Government to be considered in the empowerment programs because of the effects of Covid 19 pandemic,” he said.

And Apostolic Nuncio Nuncio Gianfranco said the PF Government and the Catholic Church enjoyed excellent and cordial relations.

“I am aware that the church and Government through the Ministry of Religious Affairs met in October last year and agreed on the Covid Relief Fund for churches of which each Bishop had their own jurisdiction on how they wanted to handle church matters within their territory,” he said.

The Nuncio said there was need for continued dialogue and collaboration between the Government and the church in order to continue providing services to the people of Zambia.

“It is good that the Government of Zambia has recognised the efforts of the church in national development and I wish to thank you President Lungu for the announcement by Government that the clergy and health workers will be among the first to receive the Covid Vaccines,” he said.

He said health workers, priests and other church leaders meet a lot of people hence the need to be among the first group to receive the vaccine.

And President Lungu later took his guest around State House Grounds for game viewing and fish ponds.