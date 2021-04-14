The government has said that it strongly condemns the intimidation and harassment of civil servants at the Ministry of Works and Supply by suspected Patriotic Front cadres.

In a statement released to the media Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Dora Siliya said that the conduct of the said cadres was not only unruly and uncalled for but criminal.

Hon. Siliya warned that Government will not tolerate any form of harassment against any citizen including civil servants but will ensure that they are protected and that there was need for the police to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that all culprits are brought to book.

“Those involved in this matter must be made to account for their actions because this is criminal,” she said.

Ms. Siliya who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services urged all Government Ministries and agencies to enhance their security measures to avoid the recurrence of such criminal acts.

And Zambia Police have said that they have apprehended Charles Kakula aged 24 of Kamwala South in Lusaka in connection with a video circulating on social media platforms depicting purported Patriotic Front cadres hounding out from office a civil servant on political grounds.

According to a brief statement released to the media, Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer said that preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred on April 13, 2021 between 11 and 12 hours at the Ministry of Works and Supply offices in Lusaka.

Mr Mwale further said that the suspect is in police custody and investigations have continued in the matter.

Meanwhile, Secretary to Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti, has ordered that disciplinary action be taken against the Ministry of Works and Supply, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lennox Kalonde for failing to stop the harassment of his member of staff and for failing to prevent illegal trespass of his office by unknown persons.

Dr. Miti stated that the cadres had no legal mandate or basis to conduct themselves like that at a government office.

Dr. Miti said that Mr. Kalonde failed in his duties as one responsible to manage the affairs of his Ministry in line with government rules and procedures.

Dr. Miti has requested Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, in charge of Administration, Patrick Kangwa to immediately institute disciplinary action against PS Kalonde.

Dr. Miti reminded senior officers that it was the duty of supervisors to protect their members of staff and reminded civil servants that they are expected to be politically neutral as prescribed by Civil Servants’ regulations and Code of Conduct, stating that in the event that any civil servant departed from the Civil Servant Code of Conduct, established procedures must be followed to deal with such erring officers.

Dr. Miti said party cadres or any other outsiders cannot enforce the Civil Service Code of Conduct on behalf of his office or Government.

Dr. Miti has also thanked the Zambia Police for moving swiftly and arresting the cadres that harassed the female Civil Servant.

A video has gone viral depicting a report from KBN TV which showed purported ruling PF cadres, dragging a civil servant in charge of government transport being taken from her office at Lusaka Provincial Office to the Office of Permanent Secretary, Works, and Supply, Mr. Lennox Kalonde.