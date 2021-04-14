9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Ibraah on “Work”

By staff
45 views
0
Entertainment News Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Ibraah on "Work"
staff

Zambia’s award winning singer ROBERTO releases the video for his single Work that features Tanzanian artist, Ibraah, The song is off his forthcoming EP, dubbed JOURNEY TO THE EAST.

The video was Shot in Tanzania by Kwetu Studios. Song produced by renowned Zambian producer, TK Romaside.

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s stance on value addition is commendable-Anthony Mukwita

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Ibraah on “Work”

Zambia’s award winning singer ROBERTO releases the video for his single Work that features Tanzanian artist, Ibraah, The song is off...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 1 featuring Holstar

Entertainment News staff - 4
Chanda Mbao presents the first episode of a Zambia Hip-hop history series. He had this to say about the series; "I'm a big believer in...
Read more

Movie review: Judas and the Black Messiah

Entertainment News staff - 0
Bill O'Neal infiltrates the Black Panther Party per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Party Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a...
Read more

DJ Foxx Tha Roc releases ‘Busy Day’ music video

Entertainment News staff - 2
  Itezhi Tezhi based DJ, Artist and radio personaity , DJ Foxx Tha Roc , released the music video for his track 'Busy day' that...
Read more

Chanda Mbao Celebrates the Eastern Province

Entertainment News staff - 1
Chanda Mbao has just released a brand new music video entitled ‘Kumawa’ alongside collaborators Vinchenzo, Kdie and Deon Kruger as part of the artist’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.