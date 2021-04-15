9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 15, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Health Minister Takes the Vaccine first dose at UTH

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Health Health Minister Takes the Vaccine first dose at UTH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health minister Dr. Jonas Chanda yesterday became the first Zambian to receive the first dose of the 2 AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine after er launching the National vaccination programme.

Dr Chanda was vaccinated at the University Teaching Hospital UTH during the National vaccination launch which was attended by representatives of various cooperating partners including, the United Nations, UNICEF, the World Health Organisation, the European Union, The United States government, The Indian government, the Swedish government, the Japanese government, the Malawian government among others.

The cooperating partners that spoke during the launch, all called for Zambians to take the vaccine to ensure that they are protected from Covid-19 saying the vaccine is safe and that they too have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

This includes the United States embassy charge de affairs David Young and the United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr. Cuomba Mar Gadio.

And Dr Chanda has maintained that vaccination will be on a voluntary basis as guided by the National vaccination plan starting with those at high risk such as health workers, followed by the elderly and those performing high-risk core societal functions and then it will be administered to Zambians above the age of 18years that are volunteering and willing.

Previous articlePresident Lungu did not hand pick any member of the Central Committee-Mundubile

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Health Minister Takes the Vaccine first dose at UTH

Health minister Dr. Jonas Chanda yesterday became the first Zambian to receive the first dose of the 2 AstraZeneca...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

World Vision donates COVID 19 materials in Manyinga

Health Photo Editor - 1
World Vision Zambia says the fight against COVID-19 can only be won if non-governmental organizations, the private sector and local authorities partner with government. ...
Read more

Ministry of Health to Launch the Vaccination Program today at UTH

Health Chief Editor - 19
Following the arrival of the initial doses of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has announced that the...
Read more

Luanshya records five COVID-19 cases

Health Photo Editor - 6
The Country has continued recording reduced cases of COVID-19 , with Luanshya district so far recording only 5 active cases in the last two...
Read more

Stakeholders to assist in COVID -19 acquisition – MOH

Health Photo Editor - 6
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has announced that government has received the draft guidelines from the private sector and non-state actors who expressed interest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.