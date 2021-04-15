Health minister Dr. Jonas Chanda yesterday became the first Zambian to receive the first dose of the 2 AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine after er launching the National vaccination programme.

Dr Chanda was vaccinated at the University Teaching Hospital UTH during the National vaccination launch which was attended by representatives of various cooperating partners including, the United Nations, UNICEF, the World Health Organisation, the European Union, The United States government, The Indian government, the Swedish government, the Japanese government, the Malawian government among others.

The cooperating partners that spoke during the launch, all called for Zambians to take the vaccine to ensure that they are protected from Covid-19 saying the vaccine is safe and that they too have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

This includes the United States embassy charge de affairs David Young and the United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr. Cuomba Mar Gadio.

And Dr Chanda has maintained that vaccination will be on a voluntary basis as guided by the National vaccination plan starting with those at high risk such as health workers, followed by the elderly and those performing high-risk core societal functions and then it will be administered to Zambians above the age of 18years that are volunteering and willing.