Napsa Stars enhanced their 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division survival hopes today following an 1-0 away win over Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Thursday’s victory lifts Napsa to 27 points but they stay put on top of the relegation trap door at number 14 after 21 games played with two matches in hand.

Zambia junior international striker Jimmy Mukeya scored the game’s lone goal in the 18th minute to give Napsa their sixth league win of the season.

It was the young strikers’ third league goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Forest drop from third to fourth on the goal difference accrued following Thursdays loss and swap places with Power Dynamos with whom they are tied with on 35 points after 23 games.

Forest are three points behind second placed Zanaco and a further eleven points adrift of leaders Zesco United.