The COVID-19 epidemic committee in Chipangali has expressed concern with the high number of people in the district who have not been adhering to the COVID-19 health guidelines. The committee has noted the laxity in wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

Committee chairperson, Peter Msimuko has observed that people have been gathering in large numbers without observing health guidelines to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Mr Msimuko stated that the district has a challenge with centres of worship, political party rallies and funerals where people carelessly mingle without observing health guidelines.

The District Commissioner was speaking yesterday during the district COVID -19 epidemic committee meeting in Chipangali.

“We are very much concerned with a high number of people not wearing masks and observing physical distancing. This disease is still with us and we must continue sensitizing people especially in churches and at funerals,’’ he said.

And District Health Director, Dr. Danny Suya, said numbers of positive cases were still being recorded in the district and there was need for all churches to ensure they provided masks and hand washing facilities to their members to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We still have positive cases being recorded in the district and churches should not relax to tell their members to continue masking up and washing hands whilst maintaining social distancing,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, 5,150 in Chipangali so far tested for COVID -19

Chipangali, April 14, 2021, ZANIS— A total of 5,150 cumulative COVID – 19 tests with 325 testing positive in Chipangali District, Health Authorities say.

ZANIS reports that the cumulative total of COVID – 19 tests cover the period from last year to date targeting members of the public, and pupils as well as health personnel.

District Senior Environmental Health Officer Agripa Zulu disclosed the COVID -19 statistics , when he presented a report to the COVID 19 district epidemic committee on Monday.

Out of 325 positive cases, 321 were recoveries while only one death has been recorded and three are still active in quarantine.

Mr Zulu, who disclosed this during the meeting, also indicated that schools alone had coverage of 340 tests, with 238 pupils testing positive COVID – 19.

Adding to this, 54 health care workers in the district were tested during the same period with nine coming out positive.

“We have cumulatively tested 5, 155 people in the district and out of that, 325 were positive with one death. Currently there are three active cases in quarantine,’’ he said.

Currently, the department of health in the district has continued with COVID 19 sensitisation messages at health facilities and in schools, adding that, tests were also being done.

Mr Zulu told the meeting that all the 22 health facilities were conducting daily sensitisation messages on COVID-19 at Out-Patient Departments (OPD) and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) for the disease.

Follow-ups were also being done at facility catchment area with the support of the district office, saying other stakeholders have come on board to provide masks especially in schools.

During the same meeting, Chipangali District Health Director, Danny Suya appealed to all Heads of Department (HODs) to help continue sensitising members of the community on the dangers of the pandemic.

Dr Suya also called for the need for communities to be informed on the voluntary vaccination of COVID 19, saying people must know interventions which government has put in place to protect citizens from the disease.