Parliament has unanimously adopted a report of the committee on health, community development and social services.

Lukulu East Member of Parliament Christopher Kalila, who is committee chairperson, raised the motion for the report to be adopted.

Parliamentarians took turns in appreciating the contents of the report that will ensure wellness for citizens in the country.

Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD) Chiengi member of parliament Given Katuta called for more laboratories to be constructed in the country.

Ms. Katuta said wellness is key to the social and economic development of any given country hence the need to have state of the art laboratories countrywide.

“This report is timely and we call upon the executive to build more laboratories in the country because it is only healthy people that can develop this country. For Chiengi, we normally take any samples to Mansa. Mostly our water is not very safe in Chiengi so we are really on Mansa to check the samples,” she stressed.

And UPND Ikeleng’i Member of parliament Elijah Muchima pointed out that there is need to invest in scientific research in order to cushion the impact of diseases that may break out in the country.

Mr. Muchima said research will also deal with the prevailing pandemic of Covid-19.

He has since called for politicians to put their differences aside and find ways in which all provinces can have research centres.

On the other hand, Zambezi East lawmaker Harry Kamboni stated that the country urgently needs laboratories in order to contain any disease outbreaks such as Covid-19.

Mr. Kamboni said Zambezi general hospital is among the hospitals that are lacking modern laboratories in the country, an issue which should be addressed.

“This report is timely and I call upon the Ministry of Health to address the pertinent issues raised in this report. The biggest hospital in Zambezi needs a modern laboratory that will be able to analyze the samples unlike taking every sample to Lusaka,” he said.

Contributing to the adoption of the motion, both Ministers of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu and of Health Jonas Chanda hailed the committee for having raised important issues in their report.

The duo explained that the government will study the report and address the issues pointed out in line with the Abuja declaration of adequate funding to the health sector.