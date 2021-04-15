9.5 C
Sinazongwe youths empowered

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development has empowered three youth groups in Sinazongwe District with goat rearing projects for their income generation.

District Commissioner, Sheena Muleya handed over eighty goats to Sinazongwe, Mweemba and Sinazeze youth groups under the youth empowerment programme.

Mrs Muleya said government remains committed to empowering youths in order to improve their livelihoods and help them desist from engaging in bad vices such as alcohol and substance abuse.

She urged the youths to be responsible saying it was a loan that needed to be paid back so that other youths could benefit.

Mrs Muleya has commended government for empowering youths in the district as many of them lacked formal employment.

And Southern Province, Youth and Child Development Coordinator, Abigail Nedziwe said the loan given to the youths in the district in the form of goats was a pass on programme that needed to benefit more youths.

Ms Nedziwe explained that the total cost of the loan was K10, 000 for each group with interest of ten percent to be paid back in three years.

She urged youths in the district to apply for empowerment not only in agriculture and livestock development but also other income generation activities that would help improve their livelihoods.

And speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Christopher Nzunga thanked government for the empowerment that would go a long way in improving their lives.

Mr Nzunga said youths were lacking empowerment programmes which led them to engaging in bad vices such as alcohol and drug abuse.

He called on his fellow youths to ensure that they run their goat rearing business sustainably and ensure that they pay back in order to pass on to the next youth groups to benefit.

