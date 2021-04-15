Vice President Inonge Wina is this weekend expected in Kazungula district to check on the Kazungula Bridge ahead of its commissioning next month.

According to the program obtained from the office of the District Commissioner’s office today, the Vice President and her entourage are expected to be briefed by Kazungula Bridge Project Team Leader before touring package one and three of the Bridge Project.

ZANIS reports that package one is the main Bridge while package three is the border facility on the Zambian side.

Once commissioned, the Bridge will act as a tourist attraction due to its unique location and will also enhance regional trade, social and economic development in the sub-Saharan countries.

President Edgar Lungu and his Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi counterpart are expected to commission the Kazungula Bridge in May this year.