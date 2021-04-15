9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 15, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

VEEP expected in Kazungula

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News VEEP expected in Kazungula
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Inonge Wina is this weekend expected in Kazungula district to check on the Kazungula Bridge ahead of its commissioning next month.

According to the program obtained from the office of the District Commissioner’s office today, the Vice President and her entourage are expected to be briefed by Kazungula Bridge Project Team Leader before touring package one and three of the Bridge Project.

ZANIS reports that package one is the main Bridge while package three is the border facility on the Zambian side.

Once commissioned, the Bridge will act as a tourist attraction due to its unique location and will also enhance regional trade, social and economic development in the sub-Saharan countries.

President Edgar Lungu and his Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi counterpart are expected to commission the Kazungula Bridge in May this year.

Previous articleGovt sends relief mealie meal to Kazungula
Next article8NDP consultations begin

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia Chamber of Mines Urges Government to take Advantage of the Positive Rating by Fitch Ratings Agency

The Zambia Chamber of Mines has urged the government to take advantage of the positive rating of the country...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

8NDP consultations begin

General News Photo Editor - 0
The Ministry of National Development has commenced consultative engagements with multi sectoral stakeholders to determine and agree on the priorities of the Eighth...
Read more

Non-compliance of COVID-19 health guide worries committee in Chipangali as Minister holds rallies

General News Chief Editor - 4
The COVID-19 epidemic committee in Chipangali has expressed concern with the high number of people in the district who have not been adhering to...
Read more

Nkeyema district receives inputs

General News Photo Editor - 4
Nkeyema District Commissioner, Maliande Lipoba says the area has received the first batch of 390 metric tonnes of D-Compound fertilizer under the Farmer Input...
Read more

New Chongwe water project to benefit 18,000 residents

General News Chief Editor - 8
Vice President Inonge Wina has commissioned the K23 million water reticulation project which is expected to enable 18,000 people to have access to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.