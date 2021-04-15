Zambia Integrated Forest and Landscape Project (ZIFLP) has made available K3 million for setting up an oil, feedstock and peanut butter processing factory in Sinda District of Eastern Province.

Equally, the forest and landscape project, supported through the World Bank’s Bio-carbon Fund and Global Environmental Facility, has financed an indoor aquaculture facility as well as poultry and small livestock venture in Sinda.

ZANIS reports that the two projects are under women led cooperatives.

The oil and peanut butter processing project is being run by Sinda District Women’s Development Association (SDWDA) while aquaculture and small livestock venture is under Kamg’elo Gardeners and Fish Farmers Cooperative.

Sinda District Commissioner Paradious Sakala, who inspected the ongoing works of the two projects, is happy that the works are progressing well.

Works on the oil and peanut butter processing factory have reached 90 percent completion while the indoor aquaculture and livestock project works have reached 50 percent completion.

And Mr Sakala described the two projects , expected to be running by mid-May, as a game changer for the economy in the district as they will create employment through value addition and contribute to reducing poverty.

“I feel these projects are life changing projects, not only that but also bring hope. You know poverty is a choice, if you work hard, you will succeed,” he said.

And Sinda District Women’s Development Association Chairperson Esther Ngwira has revealed that her association has already procured the needed machinery for oil and peanut butter factory.

“The project we applied for was for cooking oil processing, we have already procured an oil expeller, incubator and a peanut butter processer. There will be a lot of projects running in here,” she said.

Ms Ngwira has further thanked government for having made it possible for such institutions like hers to access grants through ZIFLP, which is working with rural farming related groups to promote sustainable livelihoods aimed at reducing environmental degradation.

The oil and peanut butter processing factory that will promote value addition to agriculture produce is the first of its kind to be established within Sinda since its creation as a district in 2012.

Meanwhile, Sinda District Senior Aqua-Culturist Victor Kawaga told District Commissioner that Kamg’elo Gardeners and Fish Farmers Cooperative project is involves developing an indoor fish archeries and aqua-livestock feed production.

Mr Kangwa said the cooperative has made various stride in procuring the various equipment needed for the project to run.

So far, the cooperative has rehabilitated the 2.5 Kilometer farrow that flows into the fish pond they will be using and have worked on two dams that they will be using.

Kamg’elo Gardeners and Fish Farmers Cooperative Treasurer Nelia Banda stated that once completed, the project will not only empower them economically through employment creation but also social needs like education will be met.