Feature Politics
I can never be broke, I own over 70 properties in Zambia and UK-Kambwili

National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili says he can never be broke because has invested heavily in retail estate and motor vehicles.

Mr Kambwili said he owns over 70 properties in Zambia and the Uk which earns him enough money through rentals every month.

Dr. Kambwili has challenged people who are alleging that he is broke to go to his house and see how many vehicles he owns and are parked there.

He said he is living nicely and his children have never pulled out of school.

“Just go and tell the people who are saying Kambwili is broke to visit my house and see what type of vehicles are packed there. Have you ever seen me walking? Have my children pulled out of school? I am not broke, I own over 70 properties in Zambia and in the UK and I get rentals every month, just look at me, do I look poor to you? I am looking nice,” he said

Mr Kambwili however admitted that his income has been reduced after his businesses were squeezed by the PF government.

And Dr. Kambwili says he is still relevant in politics because it is only his speech he delivered at the PF convention which has become the talk of the town despite other opposition leaders having spoken at the same event.

He has charged that NDC faction leader, Joseph Akafumba has betrayed the Zambian people by supporting the UPND alliance which has its own interest.

Dr. Kambwili has since announced that the NDC will hold its general conference this weekend.

He was speaking after attending his court case in which he is facing 35 counts of having property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

