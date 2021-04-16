9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 16, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Police should exhibit impartiality – NGO

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Police should exhibit impartiality - NGO
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Continental Leadership Research Initiative Executive Director, Hakoola Mundia says the Zambia Police Service must exhibit impartiality in their execution of duties in maintaining law and order before, during and after the elections.

Mr Mundia says the Police have a sole mandate of maintaining law and order but can only achieve that by being impartial.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS Mr Mundia said the Police must not show favoritism to any grouping or political party because doing so will only bring problems.

He said the public must also play their part by avoiding causing chaos and ensure that they observe the law accordingly.

“It is important that the Police Service is impartial when they are executing their duties especially during this election period to avoid causing chaos in the country. And we as citizens should play a role as well by ensuring we abide by the law and maintain peace and order in the country”, He said

Meanwhile, Mr Mundia has advised youths to take keen interest in constructive debate.

He said youths have in the past been used as tools of political violence, which must not be the case and should be avoided at all cost.

Mr Mundia said young people must also aspire for leadership positions unlike escorting parliamentarians to parliament.

He said youths should not normalise receiving handouts from politicians but instead develop a positive working culture.

Mr Mundia said youths should not be manipulated by using them as tools of violence.

“Our youths are vulnerable as they tend to be used as tools of political violence that’s why we need to end this and this should start with our politicians, let us work together to attain peaceful elections, Zambia is for all,” Mr Mundia said.

Previous articleZeepay Ghana acquires Mangwee Mobile Money in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Police should exhibit impartiality – NGO

Continental Leadership Research Initiative Executive Director, Hakoola Mundia says the Zambia Police Service must exhibit impartiality in their execution...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Compliment Government when necessary rather than always condemning us, President Lungu tells the Church

General News Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has appealed to the church to pray for the leaders ahead of the 12th August general elections. Mr Lungu said...
Read more

ACC concludes investigations in Honeybee Pharmaceutical case

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating 55 cases for suspected corruption out of 135 cases reported to the commission by the general public during...
Read more

GIZ cushions climate change effects on dairy farmers

General News Photo Editor - 0
Stakeholders have come on board to complement the government's efforts in fighting the shocks of climate change on dairy farmers in the country. German Society...
Read more

ZIFLP makes available K3 million for oil, peanut butter factory in Sinda

General News Photo Editor - 1
Zambia Integrated Forest and Landscape Project (ZIFLP) has made available K3 million for setting up an oil, feedstock and peanut butter processing factory in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.