President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has given bicycles to all the 100 headmen in Chief Siachitema’s area of Dundumwezi, Kalomo district, Southern province.

Handing over the bicycles on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, PF Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe said President Lungu is committed to uplifting the living standards of traditional leaders across the country.

He said it’s only under President Lungu’s leadership that traditional leaders have been recognized and accorded the befitting status.

“There is no party in the country that has the agenda for the headmen, it is only President Lungu and PF that has incorporated traditional leaders in the governance of the country. The people of Dundumwezi and Kalomo, in particular, owe President Lungu and PF votes in the August 12, elections because of massive development. Give us councilors and a member of parliament as well,” MCC Mbewe said.

“President Lungu has made an effort to meet almost all headmen in the country and has made a serious alliance with traditional leaders,” MCC Mbewe said.

And MCC Mbewe said the bicycles given to headmen is a sign of love to the people of Dundumwezi.

He said the headmen should now go out and speak good about President Lungu and tell their people to vote for him.

“For President Edgar Lungu to give you bicycles, he has shown the action of love he has for you and the people of Dundumwezi and Kalomo in particular. Despite giving President Lungu fewer votes he has delivered infrastructure development interms of a climate resilienct road, communication tower and a mini-hospital is under construction,” MCC Mbewe said.

And speaking on behalf of the headmen, senior headman Mugwagwa commended President Lungu for giving them bicycles.

Headman Mugwagwa (George Siamaluba) said the people of Dundumwezi will give massive votes to President Lungu in the August elections because he has shown them, love.

He said the people in Dundumwezi have lagged behind because they have been supporting the opposition.