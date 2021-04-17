9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Rural News
Eastern completes 13 out 16 mini hospitals

By Chief Editor
The government has completed the construction of 13 out of 16 mini hospitals that were allocated to Eastern Province to enhance health services delivery.

Eastern Provincial Health Director Gideon Zulu told ZANIS in an interview that 16 mini hospitals were earmarked for construction in 10 districts.

Dr Zulu disclosed that 13 of those mini hospitals have been completed in seven districts and only three of the facilities are remaining.

The 16 mini hospitals located in Eastern Province are part of the 650 that are earmarked to be built across the country.

“These mini hospitals come with a theatre for operations and space for admission of patients,” Dr Zulu said.

Mr Zulu further stated that the objective of constructing the mini hospitals is to help decongest hospitals in the districts and provide first level services.

“But for some districts this will be providing first level services as close to the community as possible in line with the vision of the Ministry of Health,” he said.

