Government has secured about forty eighty million united states dollars USD 47.28m, from the Global fund for Covid-19 response.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda who has confirmed the development says an additionally, his ministry has also received committed US $ 20 million united States dollars from the United States President ‘s Emergency Plan for AIDs Relief ( PEPFAR ) for the Covid-19 response, respectively.

Dr Chanda discloses that about Ten thousand, 10,000 Genexpert cartridges and over four thousand , 4,000 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs) kits are expected in the country.

The minister says as of yesterday 496 people had been vaccinated in Lusaka bringing the cumulative total to 706 of whom 263 are male and 231 female .

Out this number 26% of the persons vaccinated so far are healthcare workers.

“I am pleased to note the interest by members of the public to get vaccinated. I wish to assure you that the acquisition and deployment of more vaccines is in the process to ensure all who are eligible get vaccinated, ’ he said.

Dr Chanda said that the government is also expecting the next doses of vaccines to reach the country in May 2021.

Currently, the targeted group for the vaccination include Healthcare workers and other frontline workers such as teachers, journalists, security, immigration and the defence.

“The elderly with underlying conditions are also considered. We remain hopeful that as we operationalise all the vaccination sites in the country, and acquire more vaccines all the consenting eligible population will get vaccinated,” Dr Chanda noted.

He noted that as COVID-19 is still tormenting populations globally, government is making good progress and the number of cases in Zambia continues to reduce.

“We however remain cautious of the continued threat and hence the Government’s efforts to continually provide public health security.

“ Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu recognizes the importance of a healthy population in facilitating a healthy economy,’’ Dr Chanda stated.

Meanwhile, the Country has in the last 24hours has continued to record COVID-19 cases and deaths in various parts of the country with Ninety-four 94 new cases out of 6,330 tests conducted representing a positivity of 1.5% amongst the 29 Districts countrywide.

On his daily COVID-19 update, Dr Chanda said new cases by province shows that Central province has recorded a single case, Eastern province 30, Luapula province 18 and Lusaka province leading with 28.

In Northern province and North-Western provinces , respectively, four apiece, while Southern and Western provinces recorded six and three cases, apiece.

Copperbelt and Muchinga recording zero cases bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date stands at 90,884.

The minister said on the recorded single death, the deceased had a co-morbidity of severe malaria and COVID-19 in Kasama General Hospital during the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date at 1,234, classified as 690 COVID -19 deaths and 544 COVID-19 associated deaths.

“We also reported 141 discharges from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 88,555 97%,’’Dr Chanda said.

Zambia currently has 1,055 active cases of whom 58 (5%) are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities. Among those admitted, 45 (78%) are on Oxygen therapy and 4 (7%) are in critical condition.

“While the number of critically ill has significantly reduced, these few are in very poor condition. It is observed that poor outcomes are frequent among many who arrive late and in already serious condition,’’ Dr Chanda said.

He reiterated the importance of seeking healthcare support early Mask up correctly and consistently, Maintain physical distance, Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer ,Avoid crowded places if possible, particularly super spreader events, or stay at home, Seek medical attention early if you are symptomatic. Get vaccinated if you are eligible.