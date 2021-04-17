Government says it will continue attaching great importance to improving quality health care for all including those suffering from none-communicable diseases such as hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga said this during the launch of the 2021 world haemophilia day and also the official opening of the haemophilia treatment centre in Chinsali District , today.

Captain Mulenga said it is a well-known fact that haemophilia care is expensive because of the high costs of regular factor replacement to treat the bleeds.

” I would like to assure you that our government will continue supporting people living with haemophilia as well as the organizations supplementing government’s efforts to ensure treatment for haemophilia patients becomes a reality in Zambia, ” the PS said.

Cap. Mulenga further thanked the haemophilia foundation of Zambia and Zambia Childhood cancer foundation for the wonderful collaboration with the Ministry of health for their tireless efforts in supplementing government’s efforts in the care and treatment of haemophilia patients.

”despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic we need to show the community the our solidarity in different ways with haemophilia patients, ” the PS added.

And speaking at the same launch which was held virtually, Novo-nordisk representative Dennis Olsson said the foundation has so far worked with Haemophilia foundation of Zambia since 2017.

Ms Olsson added that the foundation has recorded many achievements among them is the training of 150 community health workers on haemophilia in Muchinga, Northern and Central Provinces.

” Our foundation also benefited from the establishment of the first ever haemophilia centre located in Lusaka, ” Ms Olsson said.

Later the PS and his entourage proceeded to Chinsali general hospital to officially open the heamophilia treatment centre.

And speaking on behalf of others hemophilia patients Davies Musakanya thanked government for supporting people living with haemophilia in the area.

Mr Musakanya said the treatment centre will help them access medical services in no time as the facility is now closer to them.

” The number of patients has increased, in 2012 we were just 10 patients in Muchinga Province but now we are 105 patients, ” he said.

He further appealed to all the health workers to continue supporting those living with heamophilia and other blood disorders.

Hemophilia is a medical condition in which the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced, causing the sufferer to bleed severely from even a slight injury.

This year’s Hemophilia day was being held under the theme, “Adapting to change, sustaining care in a world”.