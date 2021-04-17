9.5 C
Feature Politics
Introduce performance based management at National Assembly – Miti.

Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti has urged the National Assembly Management ( NAM ) to emulate the Executive’s initiative by introducing performance based management contracts in order to enhance quality service delivery.

Dr Miti explained that the National Assembly should take a leaf from the Executive that has introduced performance management based contracts at Permanent Secretary level and being cascaded to directors’ levels.

The Secretary to Cabinet underscored that performance management contracts are key in the evaluation of staff for either promotions or demotion.

“ The Public Service is crucial in the social and economic development of the country, hence the need for all civil servants to uphold professionalism, “ he said.

Dr Miti made the remarks today when he officiated at the Senior Staff workshop on Ethics in the Public Service organized by the National Assembly held at Bonaza Resort and Hotel in Chongwe district.

“I urge you all to study and internalize the provision of the code of ethics unlike being a passive reader or not reading at all. As such public servants going against the public service provisions should be disciplined in line with the provisions,” he stressed.

Dr Miti emphasized that public service workers should execute their duties diligently in line with the code of ethics while implementing all the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

And Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said the workshop is targeting the Heads of Department as they are key in the implementation of the code of ethics.

Ms Mbewe stated that the workshop will enable parliament staff to refrain from spreading grapevine information and peddling rumours.

She further said the workshop will promote the dissemination of verified information and promotion of non-partisanship as they work.

This is the 13th training workshop that parliament is holding to familiarize its staff on the code of ethics and will run from today 16th to the 18th of April 2021.

Previous article29 UPND members in Shang’ombo defect

