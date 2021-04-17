9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 17, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

NCC resumes road rehabilitation works

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News NCC resumes road rehabilitation works
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ndola City Council (NCC) has resumed road rehabilitation works that were suspended because of the rainy season.

The council had started the rehabilitation works on major roads which includes ripping off old the tarmac, grading, spot re-gravelling and patching of potholes.

ZANIS reports that the Council’s Engineering Department is undertaking the road works in many parts of the city under various ward development fund projects.

The department is also rehabilitating some damaged roads that will not be worked on under the Ward Development Fund allocation.

ZANIS reports NCC public relations manager Rebecca Mushota said in a statement various wards had made requests for road rehabilitation using the Ward Development Fund.

She explained that the works include ripping of damaged tarmac, grading and spot re-gravelling.

“In Skyways Ward, the Council is working on roads totaling to one kilometer in Kapalala Market area and a road off Kawambwa area.

“ While in Kanini Ward, the Council is working on roads around the clinic, Golf View, Peter Singongo and the Seventh Day Adventist Church totaling 25 kilometers,” she said.

She added that the Council would grade and re-gravel a total of 30 kilometers of roads in farm blocks, Dola hill and in George area in Dag Hammarskjold Ward.

She further said in Toka Ward, six roads totaling three kilometres in Old Kabushi area would be worked on.

She however noted that some places in Dag Hammarskjold Ward are too dumpy and can only be worked on once the ground is dry.

She further said the Council is rehabilitating selected roads such as Chellah Road in Kansenshi Ward using locally mobilised materials funds.

The road rehabilitating exercise is continuous as the local authority mobilises funds and materials, Ms. Mushota said.

Previous articleHaemophilia is another public health challenge needing attention– Capt. Mulenga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

NCC resumes road rehabilitation works

The Ndola City Council (NCC) has resumed road rehabilitation works that were suspended because of the rainy season....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Proprietors of three pharmacies convicted and fined over Ivermectin

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZMARA) has convicted and fined the proprietors of Motala Pharmacy and Chipata Chemist Limited on two counts, and...
Read more

Ndola’s Chicele market operating without a toilet and piped water since the 1960s.

General News Chief Editor - 13
Traders at Chichele market in Ndola's Mushili township have complained that over lack of sanitary facilities at market is compromising the hygiene standards. ...
Read more

IBA to train journalists in election reporting

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) in collaboration with cooperating partners will soon start conducting capacity building programmes for all its licensees. IBA Board Chairperson, Mabel...
Read more

Food security threatened in Chipangali District

General News Photo Editor - 11
Several small scale in Chipangali District in Eastern Province are threatened with hunger because most of them have sold their entire crop to briefcase...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.