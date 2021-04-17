The Ndola City Council (NCC) has resumed road rehabilitation works that were suspended because of the rainy season.

The council had started the rehabilitation works on major roads which includes ripping off old the tarmac, grading, spot re-gravelling and patching of potholes.

ZANIS reports that the Council’s Engineering Department is undertaking the road works in many parts of the city under various ward development fund projects.

The department is also rehabilitating some damaged roads that will not be worked on under the Ward Development Fund allocation.

ZANIS reports NCC public relations manager Rebecca Mushota said in a statement various wards had made requests for road rehabilitation using the Ward Development Fund.

She explained that the works include ripping of damaged tarmac, grading and spot re-gravelling.

“In Skyways Ward, the Council is working on roads totaling to one kilometer in Kapalala Market area and a road off Kawambwa area.

“ While in Kanini Ward, the Council is working on roads around the clinic, Golf View, Peter Singongo and the Seventh Day Adventist Church totaling 25 kilometers,” she said.

She added that the Council would grade and re-gravel a total of 30 kilometers of roads in farm blocks, Dola hill and in George area in Dag Hammarskjold Ward.

She further said in Toka Ward, six roads totaling three kilometres in Old Kabushi area would be worked on.

She however noted that some places in Dag Hammarskjold Ward are too dumpy and can only be worked on once the ground is dry.

She further said the Council is rehabilitating selected roads such as Chellah Road in Kansenshi Ward using locally mobilised materials funds.

The road rehabilitating exercise is continuous as the local authority mobilises funds and materials, Ms. Mushota said.