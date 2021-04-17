9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 17, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF’s Kennedy Kamba grills Lusaka City Council over ‘ illegal’ land deals in the City

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines PF's Kennedy Kamba grills Lusaka City Council over ‘ illegal’ land...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial chairperson Kennedy Kamba has expressed concern over Lusaka City Council’s sale of Land in the wards which was done without proper coordination between the councilors and the council management.

Mr Kamba said at the press briefing Friday that the sale of the land which was allegedly done at a faster speed has raised concern among the top party officials and government officials.

He told Lusaka councilors during the press briefing that although it was not the duty of the party to interfere with operations of the council management, the local authority should however be mindful to put the ruling party’s interests first to avoid ridicule by residents in the City.

“Whatever you do as councilors and decisions you make in the council chamber, should reflect the values, principles, and generally it must be in line with the party policy and manifesto, regarding the administration of the local government,” he said.

Reminding them that they are serving as councilors on the PF ticket, Mr Kamba said they must represent the interest of the party and the President warning that any misconduct they do will expose the ruling party to condemnation and insults from the opposition and members of the public.

“Councilors and the mayor we have noted with regrets that their seem to be disunite, mistrust, and indiscipline in the manner you are handling the affairs of the council regarding the sale of properties,” he said.

The PF Chairperson noted that there seem to be lack of coordination in manner they are handling council matters especially between councilors and the council management.

He said there is also lack of proper information and the councilors are failing to give accurate information to the party and the governance system.

Mr Kamba disclosed that the party has discovered that there is no sale of any property in Lusaka as the only property is that of the North-mead car park.

He noted that the lease of the car park has been halted adding that there is so much infighting among the councilors as some of them have even abandoned their civic duties.

Mr Kamba said the party will not tolerate the situation where the office of the mayor, property developers, and council management are dragged into public and embarrassing media debate because at the end of the day it’s the party’s image which is tarnished.

He implored them to tow the pro-poor policies of the party not their selfish interest or ambitions as they were not elected to involve themselves into corrupt practices as it would land them into serious problems.

Previous articleThe value of the Zambezi: putting together the puzzle pieces for sustainable investment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF’s Kennedy Kamba grills Lusaka City Council over ‘ illegal’ land deals in the City

Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial chairperson Kennedy Kamba has expressed concern over Lusaka City Council’s sale of Land in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND’s Romeo Kang’ombe remains MP, Speaker rules

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has ruled that Sesheke Central Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe will maintain his seat in parliament. Dr Matibini,...
Read more

IMF Sees Zambia Program Deal Possible Before August Polls

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
The International Monetary Fund still hopes to reach a deal with Zambia before elections in August on an economic program that will form the...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu tells Judges to be impartial

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu says judges have a critical role to play in the dispensation of fair justice as the country goes to the...
Read more

Zambia Chamber of Mines Urges Government to take Advantage of the Positive Rating by Fitch Ratings Agency

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has urged the government to take advantage of the positive rating of the country by Fitch ratings and put...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.