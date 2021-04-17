Senior Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II of the Soli-speaking people of Chongwe district has called her subjects to be peaceful during this year’s election period.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomesha said it was important that her subjects should ensure that treat each other cordially as they campaign for their preferred political candidates.

“ It is important for her subjects to remain united despite belonging to different political parties, “ she said.

The traditional leader said this when she addressed mourners during the burial of the late Christopher Chitambala who once served as her retainer.

She also advised farmers in Chongwe not sell their maize to briefcase buyers who are offering low prices saying they should wait and sell their produce at a fair price once it is harvested.

The traditional leader explained that selling maize at a low price will disadvantage farmers who spend a lot of money and time to plant the crop.

“After all the hard work, material and financial resources that you put in to grow your maize, I don’t expect you to sell your maize to some individuals at low prices.

“ I acknowledge that people have financial challenges but it should not push anyone to do such a thing. Sell your maize at a reasonable price which will enable you to feed your families,” said the traditional leader.

She encouraged the farmers to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to make reasonable profits from their produce.

Meanwhile, Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza has noted that there are some individuals who are approaching farmers in areas such as Manyika, Mwanshelela and Chipanuka offering to buy maize at K50 per 50 Kilogram bag.

Mr. Mwanza said farmers should refuse to sell maize to such individuals because they do not mean well.