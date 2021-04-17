9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Sports
Shepolopolo – Kenya Friendly Cancelled

FAZ have announced the cancellation of Shepolopolo’s friendly against Kenya which was to be played on April 24 in Lusaka.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambian side is currently camped in Lusaka preparing for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said the Football Kenya Federation FKF) has informed Football House that their team has not been granted permission to commence football activities by their government.

“We are disappointed that this game is off, but we have some options on the table especially after the draw for the Olympics is done on April 21. The type of opposition we will have in our group will determine the kind of friendly games we will organize for our team,” Kashala said.

Kashala said FAZ was looking at other possible options for friendly matches.

“The team remains in camp as we look to finalizing the next international assignment. We have attached great value to preparations for Olympics for the girls and hope that they will be battle ready by July.”

Zambia last week played a friendly against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana which they lost 3-1 in Johannesburg.

