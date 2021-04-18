9.5 C
Beston Chambeshi Quits Kansanshi Dynamos

Beston Chambeshi has resigned from FAZ National First Division promotion chasers Kansanshi Dynamos.

Kansanshi general secretary Francis Malama confirmed Chambeshi’s departure in a statement released on April 17.

“Mr. Beston Chambeshi has resigned from the position of Kansanshi Dynamos head coach with immediate effect from 17 April 2021. He was engaged in December 2019,” Malama said.

“Kansanshi Dynamos has accepted his resignation and wishes him well in his future career prospects and further wishes the remaining technical bench all the best in their future games.”
John Munkonje and Gift Kampamba are expected to in interim charge.

Chambeshi quits Kansanshi at a delicate time in the midst of their strong challenge for FAZ Super League promotion with ten games left to play following their demotion in the 2019/2020 season when they made their top flight debut.

Kansanshi started life with Chambeshi on Saturday with a 1-0 away win over KYSA 1-0 and are currently second on the Division 1 table tied on 46 points with Konkola Blades after 24 and 23 games played respectively.

Blades were not in league action this weekend due their ABSA Cup semifinal commitment on Saturday that they lost 4-0 to Zesco United at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Previous articleNgonga Quits Power Dynamos

